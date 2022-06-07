No prison time for Evergreen councilman who threatened cop on air, judge rules

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced former Evergreen City Councilman Luther Upton to probation for threatening a police officer during a radio broadcast.

Defense attorney Arthur Madden had raised objections to the indictment on First Amendment grounds. But Upton pleaded guilty in February to interstate threatening communications. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced the defendant to three years of probation.

Upton, who was on the council at the time of the offense in May 2021, had a local radio show. According to court records, he used the program to attack Evergreen Officer Dexter Rudolph, who had arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2020 following a traffic accident.

Upton eventually pleaded guilty to the offense.

The indictment accused Upton of making a number of threating statements on the radio program:

“You see what I got right here? … You know exactly what I’m going to do.”

“But I’m urging Simp and Mayor Stallworth to do whatever you’ve got to do to get rid of that son of a b****, OK? Because if you don’t, I am.”

“And Simp, if you and Stanley don’t take care of that problem, I’m going to take care of it.” That is a reference to Police Chief James Simpson and Mayor Stanley Stallworth.

“I dare him to stop me again. ‘Cuz when he pulls me over, I’m going to put him down. I’m just telling ya now, I’m tired of it.”

