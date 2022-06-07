Orange Beach Police release photo of boat linked to suspicious death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Orange Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a suspicious death.

Long-time resident Daniel “Danny” Williams was found dead Memorial Day weekend.

Investigators say his body washed up in Terry Cove.

Police have released a photo of the boat he was on and if anyone remembered seeing it.

Williams disappeared the afternoon of May 27th.

Lieutenant Trent Johnson with Orange Beach Police says Williams’ body was found two days later.

“We have information that he was on Robinson Island around 3:30 p.m. and that they begin to head back into Terry Cove Harbor right around that time frame,” Johnson said. “And we put the boat inside Terry Cove Harbor at around 4 p.m.”

The photo pictured below is the boat investigators say Williams was on that afternoon.

Investigators aren’t saying if someone was with Williams on the boat.

“This is not considered a homicide investigation. It’s just considered an open investigation due to the circumstances and us not knowing exactly what happened,” Johnson said.

There was an earlier report saying the boat was stolen, but Lt. Johnson says that’s not the case.

If you know anything about what happened, call Orange Beach Police.

