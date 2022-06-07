Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Barnyard Buffet Meatloaf

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JJ Nelson from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make their famous meatloaf! JJ says, their homemade meatloaf is the #1 customer favorite.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons:
  • Seasoned salt
  • Garlic
  • Onion
  • Black pepper
  • 5 lbs. ground beef
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup onions, diced
  • 3/4 cup green pepper, diced
  • 1/2 cup celery, diced
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire

STEPS:

Scramble eggs. Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl or large mixer.

Pack tightly into greased mixing fans. Bake on 350 degrees convection for 1.75 hours.

Allow to cool. Add glaze (ketchup & dry Italian seasoning). Slice and serve.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

  • Barnyard Buffet
  • 1020 Saraland Blvd. S.
  • Saraland, AL
  • Hours: M-F; 11am-8:30pm
  • Saturday 8am- 8:30pm
  • Sunday 8am- 8pm
  • barnyardbuffetsaraland.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Miniatures & More’ and ‘Urban Vibes’ Exhibitions with Mobile Arts Council
‘Miniatures & More’ and ‘Urban Vibes’ Exhibitions with Mobile Arts Council
Whiter teeth with Love Your Teeth
Whiter teeth with Love Your Teeth
Boots & Badges Kids Camp
Boots & Badges Kids Camp
‘Miniatures & More’ and ‘Urban Vibes’ Exhibitions with Mobile Arts Council
‘Miniatures & More’ and ‘Urban Vibes’ Exhibitions with Mobile Arts Council