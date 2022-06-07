Recipe: Barnyard Buffet Meatloaf

JJ Nelson from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make their famous meatloaf! JJ says, their homemade meatloaf is the #1 customer favorite.

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 teaspoons:

Seasoned salt

Garlic

Onion

Black pepper

5 lbs. ground beef

2 eggs

1 cup onions, diced

3/4 cup green pepper, diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

1/4 cup Worcestershire

STEPS:

Scramble eggs. Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl or large mixer.

Pack tightly into greased mixing fans. Bake on 350 degrees convection for 1.75 hours.

Allow to cool. Add glaze (ketchup & dry Italian seasoning). Slice and serve.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Barnyard Buffet

1020 Saraland Blvd. S.

Saraland, AL

Hours: M-F; 11am-8:30pm

Saturday 8am- 8:30pm

Sunday 8am- 8pm

barnyardbuffetsaraland.com

---

