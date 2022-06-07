Recipe: Barnyard Buffet Meatloaf
JJ Nelson from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make their famous meatloaf! JJ says, their homemade meatloaf is the #1 customer favorite.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 teaspoons:
- Seasoned salt
- Garlic
- Onion
- Black pepper
- 5 lbs. ground beef
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup onions, diced
- 3/4 cup green pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup celery, diced
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire
STEPS:
Scramble eggs. Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl or large mixer.
Pack tightly into greased mixing fans. Bake on 350 degrees convection for 1.75 hours.
Allow to cool. Add glaze (ketchup & dry Italian seasoning). Slice and serve.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS:
- Barnyard Buffet
- 1020 Saraland Blvd. S.
- Saraland, AL
- Hours: M-F; 11am-8:30pm
- Saturday 8am- 8:30pm
- Sunday 8am- 8pm
- barnyardbuffetsaraland.com
---
