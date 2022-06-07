Advertise With Us
Searing heat and humidity, but staying dry

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Tuesday is beginning warm and quiet. As the day goes along, the temperatures will heat up quickly. Most areas will top out in the low 90s with index values in the mid 90s. We will be dry as well with only one or two stray showers well inland.

Conditions will be good at our local beaches. We have a low risk of rip currents today. It will be a good day to cool off!

Wednesday will be identical with hot temperatures and dry conditions.

As we move towards the end of the week it will get hotter, more humid, and a few showers and storms will return.

Have a great week!

