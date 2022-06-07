Tuition changes happening at University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuition is changing for both online and in-person classes at the University of South Alabama.

But one is going up and the other is going down.

The proposed plan for in-person undergraduate classes would go up $15 per credit hour for both this coming fall semester and then again the following year.

Online classes would go down $22 a credit hour this fall and then again the following year.

