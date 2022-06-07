Two women possibly drugged at Destin nightclub, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out if two women were drugged at a Destin nightclub over the weekend.

Investigators said they were called to Coyote Ugly early Sunday morning after a woman was found unconscious in the bathroom. Deputies said the woman’s friends told them she didn’t drink much that night.

While deputies were there, they saw another woman being carried out of the nightclub by a friend.

Both women are expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office said, “We wanted to take this opportunity to send out a reminder to always be vigiliant with your drinks at any bars and nightclubs or social events, whether they contain alcohol or not, and never accept a drink from someone you don’t know.”

FOX10 News reached out to the nightclub for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.