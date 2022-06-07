Two work-release inmates walk off their jobs in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two work-release prisoners are on the run in Mobile, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Elmore left his job on Dauphin Island Parkway on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Investigators said Luella Powell was working at a dry cleaner when she left to get something to eat and never came back.

You’re asked to call the sheriff’s office if you know where they’re hiding.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.