Two work-release inmates walk off their jobs in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two work-release prisoners are on the run in Mobile, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Elmore left his job on Dauphin Island Parkway on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Investigators said Luella Powell was working at a dry cleaner when she left to get something to eat and never came back.

You’re asked to call the sheriff’s office if you know where they’re hiding.

