1 injured in Wednesday morning stabbing on South Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A morning stabbing on Broad Street sent one person to the hospital Wednesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the incident in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Broad Street. Authorities said an unknown male subject attacked the male victim, stabbed him and fled before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

