Brad Caudillo with AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information about the company. He answers the following questions in the clip above:

● What is crawlspace encapsulation?

● How can crawlspace encapsulation increase a home’s value?

● What causes crawlspace moisture?

● What are some signs your home has a crawlspace problem?

● How do you avoid crawlspace humidity problems?

● Who should people call if they have a foundation or waterproofing issue?

AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists

3131 Hamilton Blvd, Theodore, AL 36582

Afsrepair.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.