Big White Wings in Prichard might close next month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A staple in Prichard could be closing for good next month. Between the pandemic, inflation and violent crime, Big White Wings owner Maurice White said he just can’t keep the doors open.

“I used to be packed at this time of the evening right here. Since the murders and activity that’s been happening on Wilson Avenue, now my business has gone slap down,” said White.

White said his lease is up next month and he might be forced to close his doors for good. He blamed it on a trifecta of reasons: crime, a worker shortage because of the pandemic and inflation spiking prices on his top seller, chicken wings.

White said, “Products are so high right now. You can’t afford so you have to bring your value up a little higher just to make a dollar, but then we’re in Prichard. I can’t take it up too much because hardly nobody got nothing so I have to make a decision of what I need to do. That means step back for a minute and just see what else I can come up with.”

Losing Big White Wings in Prichard could be a huge hit for the community.

When times have gotten tough before, White has stepped in to fill the gap. He gave away free food during the pandemic and offered free lunch to kids at a nearby daycare before that.

White said, “When I was good, I made sure everybody else was alright. But this time I need help.”

White hopes city leaders and the community can show their support for small businesses in Prichard before it’s too late.

“We got businesses down here that we’re trying to make a living, an honest living but we can’t make an honest living if nobody wanna come,” said White.

White also had plans to open up a second location in Downtown Mobile as part of the Box Owt container park, but he said he couldn’t get enough workers to help him set up shop because of the unemployment checks they were getting during COVID.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.