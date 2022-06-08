Blendia by India on Studio10

The following information was found on Facebook:

Blendia by India specializes in handcrafted unique natural skin care products. All of her products and fragrances are skin safe. Products range from soaps and more. From ‘Ladies Night Class’ to meditation classes, India offers it all. Owner and Founder India Davis joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information on her products.

