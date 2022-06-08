Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Blendia by India on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was found on Facebook:

Blendia by India specializes in handcrafted unique natural skin care products. All of her products and fragrances are skin safe. Products range from soaps and more. From ‘Ladies Night Class’ to meditation classes, India offers it all. Owner and Founder India Davis joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information on her products.

Find more on her Facebook page.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chem-Dry Carpets on Studio10
Chem-Dry Carpets on Studio10
Healthy Living with USA Health: Project Inspire
Healthy Living with USA Health: Project Inspire
AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists
AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists
Blendia by India on Studio10
Blendia by India on Studio10