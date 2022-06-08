Chem-Dry Carpets on Studio10

Chem-Dry uses a hot carbonation extraction method which reaches deep into carpet fibers and removes dirt. The process uses 80 percent less water than traditional steam cleaning, so carpets will dry in a couple hours versus multiple days. Chem-Dry is the largest carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise. The company provides top-notch services to residential areas and commercial buildings.

Chem-Dry is a green carpet cleaner meaning it avoids harsh chemicals, meets air quality requirements, and is safe for humans and animals. It specializes in pet urine and odor removal, specialty stain removal (wine, blood, coffee and more), upholstery cleaning, and carpet cleaning.

