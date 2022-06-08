Advertise With Us
Destin employee charged with video voyeurism

Ernest Moschino
Ernest Moschino(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A store employee in Destin is charged with video voyeurism, a third degree felony, after a woman found his cell phone recording her using the business’s bathroom, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He told the victim she could use the restroom if she needed to, although it is not open to the general public, the sheriff’s office said.

The OCSO arrested 47-year old Ernest Moschino of Crestview at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday.

Investigators said the victim says she spotted the phone and found it was recording her in the bathroom as she used the toilet. They said she confirmed it was recording, sent the video to her own phone, and then deleted it from the defendant’s phone. She left without confronting Moschino and immediately contacted the OCSO.

Deputies said the video clearly shows Moschino start the recording and put the phone in a back corner of the bathroom, placing a black item which turned out to be a plastic bag around it to try to conceal it. When confronted deputies say he replied “I’m sorry” and asked to speak to the victim, the OCSO said.

