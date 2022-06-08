Fairhope cat returned by couple after being taken last week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope’s community cat “Fancy” has been returned after a week of being gone.

Last week, residents noticed that she was gone and after looking at the surveillance video, they saw that a couple took her. And after this misunderstanding, she’s getting love from everyone in the area.

“I saw on Facebook today somebody said Fancy’s back. I said Hannah our kitty was missing and now she’s back. That’s how she found out,” Katie Baggett said.

Katie and her daughter Hannah just like several other residents in Fairhope visited Fairhope’s French Quarter Tuesday to see a local celebrity.

Fancy is now back in her usual spot. And it all started Tuesday morning with a missed phone call.

“I called her back and she said look, we have the cat. We apologize. It didn’t mean to turn out this way and we want to bring the cat back,” Richard Brunson said.

But there was one issue.

“I said okay, bring her on. We’ll be glad to see her. And she said, the trouble is the cat has gone to Birmingham,” Brunson added.

That’s right. The couple who thought Fancy was a stray, took her to Birmingham. A friend here in Mobile saw the story and called them. The original story is below.

“Just bring her back” Fairhope community saddened after couple is seen on video nabbing cat

It would take hours, but Tuesday afternoon, Fancy was returned. Ending the worries for people who haven’t seen her since last week.

“I really did think that someone was trying to take care of her. I knew it was probably not anything bad that happened to her. But it was sad, because yesterday I walked through the alley, and she wasn’t there,” Jody Harper said.

And after an emotional reunion, Fairhope is just glad to have her back.

“I just want to thank you guys for bringing attention to this. I think that’s one of the reasons why we have her back today because people mobilized. The power of the media. The power of television to get things done. Good things done,” Brunson said.

And Fancy was welcomed back to Fairhope by a crowd of people and a plate of food.

