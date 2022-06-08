Former teacher petitioning Baldwin County Board of Education to fortify Daphne Elementary School

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne resident and teacher is concerned enough about safety at one local school to start a petition to update the campus. The school is historic Daphne Elementary School. In just three days, that petition already has nearly 350 signatures.

The Daphne Elementary School campus was originally built in 1939. The original building still stands, and updates have been made over the years. Viki McGinty Woerner taught there for years and now teaches a summer reading program there.

She has security concerns and said it’s far past time for another update. Woerner came to that realization after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Many of the features from that campus, like the flat-top, stand-alone classrooms are similar to some in Daphne.

Viki Woerner said the flat top, stand-alone classrooms are her biggest concern (Hal Scheurich)

“I emailed Mr. Tyler (Superintendent) my concerns the night of the shooting, I was so upset, and he immediately responded, said thanks for your input but we have no plans in Daphne,” Woerner recalled.

Soon after getting that response, Woerner started a petition to get the school updated and brought under one roof. As of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 she already had 347 signatures and plans to present it to the Baldwin County Board of Education soon. Superintendent, Eddie Tyler has since sent out a second response to Woerner’s concerns.

It said in part, “As to the modernization of the school, that is a challenge we have been dealing with for two decades…For every family that wants to see the school torn down and rebuilt, there are just as many who want to see it preserved in its original state.”

Tyler also pointed out the school system has spent $60 million dollars over the past decade on new construction and renovation which include the new, 1,200 - student Bellforest Elementary.

“We want to have enough support that when we go meet in front of the Board of Education and plead our case, that they’re going to realize, we need to fix what’s at Daphne too, in addition to building all these other schools,” Woerner explained.

Quinten Howard is a parent whose children may soon go to Daphne Elementary. He hopes a compromise can be reached.

“I love the history, but I think the preservation of our children is much more important than the preservation of a building, and that doesn’t mean we have to tear the whole building down to do it but whatever precautions need to be taken…whatever steps need to be taken, I think that it should be done,” Howard said.

Woerner has taken some heat on social media for pointing out security flaws publicly, which could potentially endanger the children she’s hoping to protect.

“Well, I didn’t realize that people that were driving by didn’t realize it’s not safe to begin with,” she explained.

Woerner said it took pointing out some of the flaws to garner the support she now has, to hopefully bring about change.

