Mobile city council approves safe zone for Africatown as part of unified development code

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a safe zone amendment to the city’s unified development code. Residents in Africatown say they’ve been affected by noise and pollution from industrial sites for several years and this safe zone could help cut back on those problems. The amendment says that industrial uses such as gas and oil storage won’t be allowed near most residential areas in Africatown.

It also says if an existing industrial use is abandoned or discontinued a similar use won’t be allowed within the boundaries. Some residents feel like today’s vote is a step in the right direction

“We have companies right at my backdoor. Only thing that separates us is a ditch. I can take a rock and be on their property so I’m for the safety zone,” said Aficatown resident Walter Moorer Jr

