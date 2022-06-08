Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile city council approves safe zone for Africatown as part of unified development code

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a safe zone amendment to the city’s unified development code. Residents in Africatown say they’ve been affected by noise and pollution from industrial sites for several years and this safe zone could help cut back on those problems. The amendment says that industrial uses such as gas and oil storage won’t be allowed near most residential areas in Africatown.

It also says if an existing industrial use is abandoned or discontinued a similar use won’t be allowed within the boundaries. Some residents feel like today’s vote is a step in the right direction

“We have companies right at my backdoor. Only thing that separates us is a ditch. I can take a rock and be on their property so I’m for the safety zone,” said Aficatown resident Walter Moorer Jr

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Voting on Phoenix condos
Upset property owners in Orange Beach still fighting Phoenix condos
Police arrest second suspect in murder of 11-year-old boy in Mobile
Police arrest second suspect in murder of 11-year-old boy in Mobile
Orange Beach proceeding with new condo despite late appeal from residents
Orange Beach proceeding with new condo despite late appeal from residents
Fairhope cat returned by couple after being taken last week
Fairhope cat returned by couple after being taken last week