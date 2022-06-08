Mobile PD seeks help locating missing teen siblings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating 11- and 13-year-old siblings Teonna and LeShae Parker.

Police say that on Tuesday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Carol Plantation Road in reference to a family relative discovering the juveniles missing. Video surveillance shows the, walking away from the apartment complex on Monday, June 6, at approximately 11:02 p.m.

Teonna was last seen wearing a brown shirt. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses, and is 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds. LeShae was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink shorts. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Teonna and LeShae Parker is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

