Monroeville man gets 30 years for making child porn of 12-year-old victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the terms of a plea agreement, a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Monroeville man to 30 years in prison for child pornography.

Wesley Hodges pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a minor. He admitted to sharing child pornography on the internet – including videos he made of a 12-year-old girl.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade ordered Hodges to register as a sex offender and undergo lifetime supervision by the U.S. Probation Office after his prison term.

Court records indicate that Hodges and an undercover FBI Task Force officer began communicating in June 2021 through a Kik messaging group. Hodges admitted to sharing child pornography with the agent and also sharing non-pornographic images of a 3-month-old child whom he told the agent he had sexually molested.

Hodges admitted that he struck up an online friendship with the man who turned out to be an undercover officer and offered to get a 12-year-old girl to make an illicit video for him. That victim, according to what Hodges told the officer, could not read or write and was “a little slow.”

The girl later told investigators that Hodges recorded her on his cell phone and that he threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate, according to the plea agreement. Agents found that image, created on May 28 last year, on the defendant’s phone.

Law enforcement investigators tracked down Hodges to his home on Grove Road in Monroeville. A witness told investigators that the defendant often stood by the window in order to reach his neighbor’s wireless signal, according to the plea document.

Further investigation after Hodges’ arrest indicated that he had distributed child pornography in two other Kik chatrooms, according to court records. The plea agreement states that the defendant sent out a link to account with 1,120 videos of child porn.

