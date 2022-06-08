Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police arrest second suspect in murder of 11-year-old boy in Mobile

Lequinten Morrissette
Lequinten Morrissette(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police announced the arrest of a second suspect accused in the killing of an 11-year-old boy in Mobile.

Tyrik Dubose, 21, was captured on Tuesday and is charged with felony murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

The victim, Lequinten Morrissette, was shot to death on May 30 while he was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza.

Investigators said a group of people fighting on Duval Street started firing shots at each other when a stray bullet went into the house and killed Lequinten.

The day after the shooting, police arrested Cameron Walker on a charge of felony murder.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After she was taken last week, Fancy is back in her usual spot in Fairhope
Fairhope cat returned by couple after being taken last week
Viki Woerner said the flat top, stand-alone classrooms are her biggest concern
Former teacher petitioning Baldwin County Board of Education to fortify Daphne Elementary School
Damon Jenkins
Mobile County man pleads guilty to killing roommate and stuffing body in closet
DI town councilman pleads not guilty to DUI, leaving crash scene
DI councilman pleads not guilty to charges of DUI, leaving crash scene