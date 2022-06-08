Police arrest second suspect in murder of 11-year-old boy in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police announced the arrest of a second suspect accused in the killing of an 11-year-old boy in Mobile.

Tyrik Dubose, 21, was captured on Tuesday and is charged with felony murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

The victim, Lequinten Morrissette, was shot to death on May 30 while he was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza.

Investigators said a group of people fighting on Duval Street started firing shots at each other when a stray bullet went into the house and killed Lequinten.

The day after the shooting, police arrested Cameron Walker on a charge of felony murder.

