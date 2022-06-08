Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Kabobs

Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets shares a delicious idea for summer grilling season!

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsp. grated ginger

4 tbsp. Asian chili garlic sauce

3/4 cup olive oil

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lemon

1.5 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 pork tenderloins (2-2.25 lbs), cut into 2 inch chunks

1 red bell pepper, cut into 2 inch chunks

1 orange bell pepper, cut into 2 inch chunks

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 2 inch chunks

1 red onion, cut into 2 inch chunks

1/2 pineapple, cut into 2 inch chunks

STEPS:

For marinade: Whisk grated ginger, chili garlic sauce, olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, kosher salt, and garlic powder together in a bowl.

Place the peppers, onions, and pineapple in a plastic storage bag. Pour in half of the marinade. Close bag and ensure marinade is covering vegetables and fruit.

Place the pork tenderloin in a separate plastic storage bag. Pour in the remaining half of the marinade. Close bag and ensure marinade is covering pork.

Marinate in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.

Skewer pork and vegetables on different skewers. Pork may take longer to cook, and we do not want the vegetables to overcook. Grill over medium to medium hight heat for 20 minutes until pork is cooked through.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

