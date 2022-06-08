Searing heat and humidity, but staying dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Wednesday temperatures will start warm and heat up quickly. Most areas will top out in the low 90s with index values near 100°. We will be dry as well with only one or two very light stray showers possible.

Conditions are good at our local beaches. We have a low risk of rip currents today. It will be another good day to cool off!

Some moisture returns tomorrow for Thursday. That should mean at least a few showers and storms pop up. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday through the weekend… We will have scattered showers and storms across the area with best chances on Saturday. Highs will continue to be in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns through the end of the week.

Have a great day!

