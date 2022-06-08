Spring Hill College rape case inches closer to opening statements

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rape trial of a former Spring Hill College student inched closer to opening statements Wednesday, as lawyers completed jury selection.

Judge Charles Graddick disqualified 14 potential jurors based on their responses to questions about their views on the case and other topics. That left 46, which lawyers whittled down to the 12 jurors and four alternates who will hear the evidence.

Vassil Kokali, 23, stands accused of raping fellow student Audrey Cox in her dorm room in March last year after both had been out drinking with separate groups of friends. Kokali, who is from Italy, has since graduated. Cox, a Tennessee resident, withdrew from the college.

The lawyers in this case combed through questionnaires filled out by potential jurors.

Then the lawyers and Judge Charles Graddick, one by one, questioned those who have potential conflicts.

Graddick rejected one man in the jury pool after he acknowledged that he had animosity toward the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office because of a relative’s experience of getting wrongfully accused of a crime.

“It’s gonna be kind of tough,” he said when asked if he could convict the defendant.

The judge excused another potential juror who said he believed the defendant was guilty.

The lawyers asked other potential jurors if they would be impacted for other reasons, such as having a college-age daughter or a son. One man said he had children of both genders.

“If you’re asking me to change a man’s life that they can’t come back from, without proving he did it, I won’t do it,” he said.

The man added that he would “rather hang the jury than convict someone falsely accused.”

On the other hand, he told the judge and lawyers, he would not lose sleep finding a defendant guilty if the evidence proved he committed the crime.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci also asked several potential jurors about their use and knowledge of social media platforms.

Knowledge of the allegations was a big topic of discussion. Most said that seen something about the case in the media. But most also said they didn’t know many of the details and that they had not formed an opinion about Kokali’s guilt or innocence.

One woman said she puts the news as “background noise” and does not recall much about coverage of this case.

“I vaguely remember hearing the name,” she said.

Said another man in the jury pool: “I don’t remember a whole lot. I just remember seeing it on the news.”

Several people said they remember seeing or hearing that Kokali had wanted to leave Alabama to take an out-of-state job. A judge denied that request until the criminal charges are resolved.

If convicted, Kokali faces 10 years to life in prison.

Updated at 5:56 p.m. to report that the jury has been selected.



