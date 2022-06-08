State Department Public Health, Monkeypox Website

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Global cases of Monkeypox have surpassed 1,000, prompting the CDC to ramp up its Monkeypox alert to level 2 and encourage people to “practice enhanced precautions” to stem the recent outbreak.

As of Monday, 1,019 confirmed and suspected cases of Monkeypox have so far been reported in 29 countries, according to the public health body.

At least nine cases have recently been identified in the U.S., according to reports, with more cases expected. It’s a situation that is being closely monitored by public health leaders in Alabama. Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, tells FOX10 News at this time, there are no cases of Monkeypox.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has created a website for Monkeypox information as it relates to Alabama,” said. Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County. “The Monkeypox situation is very fluid.”

Still, the state not taking any chances, launching a website for Monkeypox related information. On the site there is a brief history of the disease, pictures of what it looks like and four quicklinks to prevention, treatment and frequently asked questions.

Spotify Pie

Spotify users have a new online too that lets you see your top music genres and artists. The feature was created by a college student.

Every year on the first of December, Spotify users are eager to share their top songs of the year with their Spotify Wrapped. The problem is -- well -- you have to wait until December. But this new feature created lets you see a pie chart of your current taste without having to wait.

Spotify Pie analyzes your Spotify listening and organizes it into a highly sharable pie chart of all the genres you’ve listened to in the last month. The website doesn’t just reveal your most listened to genres but also lists your top artists of the month below the colorful chart. The website was created by UCLA student Darren Huang and the tagline reads, “Bake your monthly genre pie.”

You can see your Spotify Pie Chat on the third-party app by here. On the website, you will be asked to sign into your Spotify account and allow the app to have access to your listening history. Once allowed, your Spotify Pie Chart will be generated, which you can take a screenshot of to share with friends or on social media.

