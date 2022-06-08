Advertise With Us
Suspect in Prichard double homicide stabbed multiple times in jail

Julian Woods
Julian Woods(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the Main Street Prichard double homicide was stabbed multiple times in Mobile County Metro Jail, FOX10 News has learned.

A prosecutor in court confirmed that Julian Woods was stabbed Tuesday night. He’s still in the hospital as of this morning.

Woods had been scheduled for a bond hearing this morning.

According to police, Woods shot and killed Micheal Trotter and Henisha Scott in broad daylight in front of a store on Main Street.

