Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over a week since 11-year old LeQuinton Morrissette was tragically killed in his house in the R.V. Taylor Plaza community.

“I’m numb because my baby is gone. I’ll never be the same like I had my baby on my birthday it’ll never be the same,” said his mother Laquita Bradley.

Since then, Mobile police have arrested Tyrik Dubose and Cameron Walker and charged both men with felony murder. Mobile police say Morrissette was killed by a stray bullet in during a confrontation that involved both men.

“This victim was absolutely an innocent child and there was no justification for this building to be shot into and it resulted in the life of a very young boy,” said Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker.

Walker’s bond sparked a lot of back and forth during today’s court hearing a public defender representing Walker asked the judge for $50,000 bond for the murder charge saying he needed to make bond so he could take care of his mother who needs to be driven to medical appointments.

“The crime affects the victim’s family but also the defendant’s family and that’s one of the ways in which it does but our primary goal is to protect the citizens of Mobile County,” added Walker.

Which is why the district attorney’s office asked for $1.5 million. The highest amount allowed by the Alabama Supreme Court. Ultimately a judge gave Walker $600,000 bond for the felony murder charge.

“It’s important for these types of crimes especially with such a completely innocent victim. I think he’s a substantial threat to the community,” said Walker.

Walker also has a $45,000 bond for three counts of shooting into an occupied building for a total of $645,000. We did try and speak with Cameron Walker’s public defender but he declined to comment. Walker is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 23rd.

