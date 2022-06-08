Advertise With Us
Teen girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up house in Mobile

Marrenne Marshall
Marrenne Marshall(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up a house.

Investigators said officers were called to Valdez Court on May 17 and determined that Marrenne Marshall offered to pay someone to shoot a guy she knew and everyone inside his home.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

She was arrested on Wednesday on charges of criminal solicitation, a Class A Felony.

