2 arrested in Sage Avenue carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two 18-year-old robbery suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a carjacking that occurred May 28 on Sage Avenue, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Breshaud Bailey of Mobile and Destiny Glenn of Prichard were both charged with first-degree burglary and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail late Wednesday night, jail records show. In addition, Bailey is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, and Glenn had warrants against her for driving without a license, having no child restraint and having no insurance.

Police say it was about 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, when officers responded to 2900 Sage Avenue at Sage Park in reference to a carjacking. Officers discovered four individuals in an unknown vehicle approached the victims who where inside a vehicle. One of the carjackers was armed with a gun and demanded they exit the vehicle and surrender car keys and personal belongings, police said.

The individuals fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, followed by the unknown vehicle. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be involved in the carjacking. Officers detained the occupants of the vehicle -- Bailey and Glenn -- who police believe were involved in the carjacking.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

