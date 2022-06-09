Big Creek Lake to reopen Friday following steps to stop spread of invasive plant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials are staging a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. today to announce the re-opening Friday of Big Creek Lake.

The lake functions as a drinking water source for Mobile County. It was closed to boaters and others when giant salvinia, an invasive species, was discovered at alarmingly high levels in June 2021.

Mobile Water & Sewer Service officials said they maintained water quality while battling the invasion.

The ceremony is being staged at Fox Landing.

Big Creek Lake is the primary drinking water source for nearly 300,000 Mobilians. The lake was closed to the public while MAWSS battled the fast-spreading giant salvinia.

Officials said permanent booms are in place to contain the weed. MAWSS will continue to monitor and treat the Lake for any environmental nuisances that might threaten to disrupt the ecosystem.

Giant salvinia is a highly invasive species of aquatic plants. A single plant can grow to an acre in size in three months. These plants usually grow in thick mats along the shoreline and cause ecological problems, increase treatment costs, and cause costly equipment repairs, according to MAWSS.

Adding a boat wash is one of many efforts to prevent the spread of any invasive species. Officials believe the plant hitchhiked on a boat from other waters and landed at Big Creek Lake.

All boats will be required to be cleaned and drained before launching. A new floating barrier that reduces the area of the Lake is in place. It is illegal to pass over.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.