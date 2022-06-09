Construction along a stretch of Dawes Road to pick back up after hitting a snag

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A stretch of construction along Dawes Rd. has hit a bump in the road. Work has come to a stop.

Dawes from Cottage Hill to Scott Dairy Loop is only about a two-mile stretch but it’s been under construction around a year.

Some people who live along the busy roadway want to know why, so they reached out to FOX10 News to find out.

A Mobile County spokesperson said the project to resurface and widen that part of Dawes Rd is about to get started again and added, “It’s taking a bit longer than expected because utilities had to be moved and there were some materials delays, which are being overcome. The project should be moving forward soon.”

Bill Robinson lives in the area and goes to church right off the busy Dawes Rd. His church also doubles as a voting precinct.

“We had some we had some subsequent issues with machinery left in front of the property that we wanted to get cleaned up before the election. And they were prompt, the contractor was prompt to do it, or the county, whoever, was involved in that, but whoever they get out here right away and did that and cleaned it up,” Robinson said.

The county spokesperson also said there’s no timeline on when the road widening and repaving will be complete.

