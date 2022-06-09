Advertise With Us
Infirmary Health radiation oncologist Dr. Olivia Claire Ball discusses cutting-edge treatment for brain tumors

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are many different types brain tumors. Some are noncancerous or benign while some are cancerous or malignant. And the treatments vary.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dr. Olivia Claire Ball, a radiation oncologist at Infirmary Health to talk about one of the options available called HyperArc.

