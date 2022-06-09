Mobile County SO: 13-year-old boy shoots, kills 3-year-old boy while playing with gun

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 3-year-old child is dead and a 13-year-old child is charged with negligent homicide after playing with a loaded rifle found in a closet, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:30 this morning at a home on Highway 188 near Saeger. Investigators are still on the scene.

The MCSO said the two boys were playing when the older child hid in a closet and found a rifle. He came out of the closet and pointed the gun at the 3-year-old not knowing it was loaded and pulled the trigger, investigators said.

The young child, identified by the sheriff’s office as Weston Spelich, was hit in the head and died.

Criminally negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge.

The MCSO subsequently released the following account:

“On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Mobile County EMS responded to 12165 Highway 188 Lot B at 2334 hours reference to a medical complaint regarding a three year old (Weston Spelich, 10/17/18). The caller, Kristy Thomas, Weston’s great aunt, stated that Weston and her son were playing with each other in their bedroom when her son came running into the living room stating Weston fell and hit his head.

“Once at the hospital, Doctors observed the wound and conducted a c.t scan on the child and discovered a projectile consistent with a gun shot which entered above the right eye, into the skull where it then penetrated through the child’s brain and came to rest at the back of his head. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted after these findings. Weston was pronounced deceased at 4:00 am.

“A short time later after the child was transported to hospital, the 13 year old revealed to his mother, Kristy, that he and Weston were playing cops and robbers. He stated that he walked in the closet, grabbed a 22 caliber air rifle, pointed it at Weston and pulled the trigger causing it to fire a projectile into the child’s head. He did not think the gun was loaded. As soon as he realised Weston was injured, he immediately took the child into the living room where his mom and dad were and initially told them Weston fell. He later advised them that he shot Weston on accident while they were playing.

“Weston’s parents live next door to where the incident occurred. The juvenile was taken to Strickland Youth Center and is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.”

---

