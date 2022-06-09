Memorial held Wednesday for Pensacola woman who was killed at fitness center

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Hundreds gathered at Pensacola State College Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of Carla Williams.

Williams was shot and killed last month while she was working out at the gym. Authorities say Kennon Farrow pulled the trigger.

It was a celebration of life for a woman that some called mom, professor and mostly, best friend.

Williams made a large impact on this community. And those who attended want to remember her for friendship.

“I know Carla as a loving human being. As a gracious human being. She has a big heart. I didn’t even know that she was working with all of the organizations that she was,” Teresa Jackson said.

“Just like she played basketball and was a team player, she was a team player for all of the faculty as well. Trying to make sure that we were all treated better and rallied for all of us,” Jennifer Brahier said.

As a long time educator Williams made it her mission to lift others up anyway she could.

“She came here, and she showed her love to this community, to different organizations and different athletic teams out here. She was always willing to help and willing to work for her fellow man,” Jackson said.

And as people entered the campus to remember Carla, these resources were made available to educate and help with issues of domestic violence.

Groups like Pirates Care and Covenant Care were on hand to greet people as they entered the building.

Carrying on Carla’s legacy to help others.

“It is exactly what she would want us to do. She would’ve been the first to make sure that everyone had what they needed,” Jackson said.

There’s a scholarship fund in her name at Pensacola State College. If you would like to donate, you can do that by clicking this link.

Meanwhile Kennon Farrow was denied bond last month. He’ll be back in court in a couple of weeks.

