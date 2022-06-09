Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile Police: Man Beats Woman with Tree Branch

They Say He Was Angry About Apartment Eviction
By Byron Day
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You might call this a case of “Two’s Company; FOUR’s a crowd.”

This is 40-year-old Bobby Withers. According to Mobile Police, Withers and his girlfriend had been asked to leave an apartment, leased by another woman, where they had been staying. There was also another roommate, but he was still welcome. Investigators say Withers threatened the woman about being evicted.

Last month, the car the woman was in, broke down off Rangeline Road. She called the roommate for help, but Withers came with him. According to police, he got out of the car with a gun, and tree branch, and proceeded to beat the woman with the branch, cutting the back of her head, badly. They say he then stole her cell phone and took off.

He hasn’t been seen since. Someone, reading this right now, may know where he is.

Withers is 6′ 1″, weighing 190 pounds. He’s now charged with First Degree Robbery, but investigators tell us he has a lengthy criminal record.

If you have seen Withers, call the Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marrenne Marshall
Teen girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up house in Mobile
Kate Shepard Elementary hosts reading academy
Kate Shepard Elementary hosts reading academy
Louisiana man drowns Saturday in Gulf Shores
Louisiana man drowns Saturday in Gulf Shores
Walker's public defender argued that he needed to make bond to help take care of his mother
Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000