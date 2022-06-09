Mobile Police: Man Beats Woman with Tree Branch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You might call this a case of “Two’s Company; FOUR’s a crowd.”

This is 40-year-old Bobby Withers. According to Mobile Police, Withers and his girlfriend had been asked to leave an apartment, leased by another woman, where they had been staying. There was also another roommate, but he was still welcome. Investigators say Withers threatened the woman about being evicted.

Last month, the car the woman was in, broke down off Rangeline Road. She called the roommate for help, but Withers came with him. According to police, he got out of the car with a gun, and tree branch, and proceeded to beat the woman with the branch, cutting the back of her head, badly. They say he then stole her cell phone and took off.

He hasn’t been seen since. Someone, reading this right now, may know where he is.

Withers is 6′ 1″, weighing 190 pounds. He’s now charged with First Degree Robbery, but investigators tell us he has a lengthy criminal record.

If you have seen Withers, call the Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name.

