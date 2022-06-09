New TikTok Avatars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - TikTok is releasing a new avatar feature that’s similar to Apple’s Memoji.

On Tuesday, TikTok unveiled an update that allows users to become custom animated characters like Apple, Meta, and Snapchat’s avatars.

To get started, open the effects section in the TikTok app and search for the Avatar effect. From there, you’ll be able to customize your Avatar to fit your preferences. After your Avatar is ready, you can start recording videos. As you gesture and move, your Avatar will mimic your motion.

You can customize the avatar by adding earrings, various hairstyles, and even makeup. TikTok says they will continue to improve this update, so all users are represented.

We’re excited to see how people use Avatars to express their creativity and continue exploring ways to bring Avatars into more TikTok experiences, building spaces across TikTok for self-expression and expanding on the ways people connect and create across our global community.

Nasa Space Telescope

Nasa is giving you control over a space telescope with a new online video game. The space agency launched the “Roman Space Observer.” This retro-styled game gives players the chance to control the Nancy Grace Roman space telescope.

Your job is to use the big blue icon to catch as many objects in space as possible; including supernovas, galaxies, and rogue exo-planets.

Each astrophysical object gives you points. The player with the highest score wins. To play the game just go to the website.

Nasa says the real Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is still currently in development. Once it hits space, the observatory will be able to survey the universe to help solve some of its greatest mysteries.

The space telescope should be launched by May 2027.

---

