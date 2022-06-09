Passage USA Summer Camp

The following information was found on University of South Alabama’s website:

PEP Summer Camp offers a 2-night, 3-day camp for high school students (ages 16-18) with intellectual disabilities interested in exploring a postsecondary education experience.

Campers will be assigned a private room in a USA residential hall and eat in on-campus cafeterias. At least one male chaperone and one female chaperone per 5 campers will be provided in the residential halls, including direct overnight supervision. Campers will also participate in mini classes and receive an individualized plan detailing the skills to enhance their postsecondary education readiness, independent living, and employment skills.

Cost is $375.

Requirements

Diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

High school students currently attend a high school program and graduate no earlier than May 2023.

Has the ability to communicate wants, needs, and answer simple questions.

Manages personal self-care needs independently (dressing, eating, toileting).

Has the ability to adapt to the group routine of camp, follow instructions, and remain with the group/counselors. Camp PEP will not provide 1:1 mentors for campers.

Has the ability to maintain appropriate behavior towards others and self.

Has the ability to use a cell phone for calls, texts, and emails.

Has the ability to write personal information (or keyboard), read simple directions, identify numbers, use calculator, and identify money.

Has the ability to take personal prescription medication independently.

Has the ability to participate fully in camp activities without foreseeable likelihood for injury or medical complications.

Does not have a medical condition or impairment that requires specialized medical treatment. No medical personnel will be available during the camp.

Has the ability to be picked up by a parent/guardian within an hour in the event the camper becomes ill, refuses to comply with safety rules or instructions from camp counselors, or is otherwise deemed unable to continue camp in the discretion of USA.

This project is funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Post- Secondary Education Grant # P407A150076 and P407A200064.

