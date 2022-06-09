Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting at University Hospital parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting at University Hospital on Easter morning.

Investigators said Robert McMillian, 42, drove to the emergency room to check on his friend who was one of two people shot and killed in Prichard earlier that morning.

While at the hospital, there was an argument in the parking lot that led to shots being fired.

Detectives said McMillian was shot and killed by Algernon Grayson, 22.

On June 9, police arrested Grayson on charges of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.