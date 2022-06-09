Advertise With Us
Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting at University Hospital parking lot

Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
Police presence outside University Hospital after person shot in Emergency Room parking lot.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting at University Hospital on Easter morning.

Investigators said Robert McMillian, 42, drove to the emergency room to check on his friend who was one of two people shot and killed in Prichard earlier that morning.

While at the hospital, there was an argument in the parking lot that led to shots being fired.

Detectives said McMillian was shot and killed by Algernon Grayson, 22.

On June 9, police arrested Grayson on charges of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

