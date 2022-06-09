Recipe: Summertime BBQ Ribs

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 pounds St Louis pork spare ribs

½ jar of your favorite Rouses BBQ sauce (Memphis, Kentucky, Kansas City, Texas or South Carolina)

2 tablespoons or more of Rouses Creole seasoning

Heavy duty aluminum foil, 2 sheets, 2 feet long for wrapping ribs

STEPS:

1. Clean the ribs and trim away any excess fat, and remove silver skin from back of ribs.

2. Sprinkle Rouses Creole seasoning generously on both sides of ribs.

3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

4. Place seasoned ribs on grill, and cook for 10 minutes on each side — more, if necessary, to get a good char on the meat.

5. Remove ribs from grill and place the charred rib rack onto the 2 sheets of foil (with the sheets stacked on top of each other.

6. Pour ½ jar of Rouses BBQ sauce onto the ribs, making sure the sauce covers the entire rib rack.

7. Fold the foil over and around the ribs, making sure the ribs are completely wrapped.

8. Place foil-wrapped ribs back on grill and cook for 1½ hours or more until ribs are tender.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

