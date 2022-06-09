Scattered storms return today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Mild and quiet to start our Thursday for most of us, but there are a few storms inland as moisture is gradually returning to the area. More scattered showers and storms will bubble up by this afternoon. Some of these storms could be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning. Highs will once again be in the low 90s and heat index values could break 100° in spots.

Friday rain chances go up even higher as a stalled-out system brings a round of storms through during the middle of the day. Those storms will likely be heavy with a lot of lightning and some gusty winds. Highs will be around 90.

For Saturday and Sunday we will have scattered showers and storms across the area. Rain chances around 40%. Highs will continue to be in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns through the end of the week.

Have a great day!

