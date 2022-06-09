Tunes & Tan Lines Music Fest, featuring Dustin Lynch at OWA

The following information was provided by OWA:

Beginning June 8, 2022, high school students from across the state of Alabama arrived at OWA Parks & Resort to attend the first of its kind, RNT+ 5-Day Experience presented by Reach and Teach, an educational nonprofit teaching experience.

Attendees will spend five days immersed in every aspect of event planning and execution on the OWA Parks & Resort property. From stage setup and venue layout to ticketing and sound engineering, students will walk away with hands- on experience, valuable industry insight, and essential life skills, such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving. The RNT+ Experience is 100% free and participants were selected through an application process.

In an epic conclusion to the five day “rock camp”, students will work alongside industry professionals to execute the Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest on June 11 featuring Dustin Lynch with, Bailey Zimmerman, and Ella Langley. For more info on this program:

Tunes & Tanlines concert gates open at 5pm on June 11th, with the concert beginning at 6pm.

