2 former Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office employees charged with fraud

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A deputy and a civilian clerk at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office have lost their jobs and have been arrested on fraud charges.

Carl Scheel III, who was a deputy, and Alicia Scheel, a civilian clerk, are each charged with a felony count of exploitation of the elderly, according to the SRCSO.

A news release states:

“Accountability and professionalism are important traits to be a member of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. We work hard to earn and maintain our community support. Sheriff Johnson is adamant that no one is above the law, that includes our own employees.

“Recently, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Investigators concluded a month-long domestic investigation involving 2 members of our Agency. Both members were separated from their employment and charged accordingly.”

For the news release, Sheriff Bob Johnson said, “Agency employees will always be held to high standards, both on and off duty. Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing this investigation and it remains very active.”

---

