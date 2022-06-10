3 jailed in Mississippi on child sex charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Three people are in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on child sex charges.

Investigators in early April followed up on information received from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services regarding the alleged abused of a 14-year-old girl that reportedly occurred when the victim was 2 and continued until she was 12 in homes in Biloxi, Miss. and St Martin, Miss., according to authorities.

Travis Wade (Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

Christina Baylis (Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

Robert Baylis (Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a search warrant at the home in St. Martin turned up evidence supporting the allegations. Investigators also found child sexual abuse material on devices owned by the homeowner, Travis Wade, 48.

Wade faces two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $500.000.

Christina Baylis, 33, faces one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. Her bond is set at $750,000.

Forty-eight-year-old Robert Baylis faces one count of sexual battery and one count of production of child pornography. His bond is set at $750,000.

