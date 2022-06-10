Advertise With Us
Beef Dip, Chimichanga & Quesadilla Supreme with Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Studio 10′s Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try three more of their signature dishes!

We’re featuring a beef dip appetizer, a chimichanga, and the Quesadilla Supreme. Watch the video to see how these delicious menu items are made!

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

