Body found by Prichard city workers on Bear Fork Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A body found on Bear Fork Road near Cochran Road Friday morning is being investigated by authorities in Prichard.

The Prichard mayor tells FOX10 News that two city workers found the body when cleaning the area about 8:30 a.m. It was in the area of an abandoned house, but outside.

The body appears to be that of a black male in his 30s, we’re told.

