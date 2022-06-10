“Community Days” summer events engaging area youth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kids being kids on the basketball court -- giving Mobile Fire-Rescue a run for their money.

“It’s fun -- being out here in the community -- it’s a pleasure to be out here and play these sports -- play these games with them. They definitely have a lot of energy,” said one firefighter.

“Community Days” is an effort to keep that energy positive. Part of Operation Echo -- launched earlier this year -- they hope to reduce gun violence.

“They are trying to bring the community together for the young folks -- they really need to put the guns down. And there is a better way to solve problems out here. Because crime is bad -- but it’s just murder now,” said Tony Hardey.

The event at Baumhauer -Randle Park comes a week after an 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette and 14-year-old Ciara Jackson were shot and killed in separate incidents.

Community members were there helping engage area youth. Among them Wayne Curtis with the Mobile, AL Africatown Drummers. Teaching them different drumming methods -- Curtis keeps the rhythm going.

“I love it man -- because wink wink -- I’m teaching discipline, respect, listening, and mathematics,” said Curtis. -- Not to mention -- great music!

Hope Boxing Academy was also on hand promoting their “Gloves No Guns” approach. They’re set to hold their “Project Reach” - for positive change June 25th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

“I think it’s a great effort. It’s the effort that’s needed. This is the only way we are going to stop it. It’s gong to take the whole community and everybody working together to solve this problem,” said Dexter Sutton, Hope Boxing Academy.

More than 20 agencies were also on hand -- reminding parents they’re not alone.

“I think this is long overdue -- because Mobile has a myriad of services that families are able to take advantage of. And this is a great opportunity to make parents aware of that. That the community is here to support them,” said Nyshetia White Chapman, MCPSS District Social Services.

“I think it’s an excellent thing... I think it’s an awesome thing. I think they should continue it,” said one woman.

