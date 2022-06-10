Convicted killer charged with murder after deadly shooting at University Hospital parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -22-year-old Algernon Grayson is in metro jail after being arrested for the murder of Robert McMillian.

Grayson was already behind bars after police raided a home he was in last month and arrested him on various drug charges.

Police said during Easter weekend, the victim Robert McMillian drove to University hospital to check on the victim of a separate shooting.

Police said McMillan got into an argument with several people before the gunman got out of a car and shot him several times.

“This is not tolerated. The city of Mobile isn’t going to put up with the crime that’s going on. If you do make the choice to do this type of crime, you will be held accountable. We’re coming for you,” Lt. Stan Ladnier said.

Grayson was previously arrested and charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of 15-year-old Amir Parker during Mardi Gras back in 2016.

He was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty in 2018. But according to the District Attorney’s office, his sentence was ended earlier this year by the department of corrections.

Grayson will be back in court Friday morning.

