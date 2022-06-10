Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Convicted killer charged with murder after deadly shooting at University Hospital parking lot

The shooting happened on Easter morning
22-year-old Algernon Grayson is charged with murder following the death of Robert McMillian
22-year-old Algernon Grayson is charged with murder following the death of Robert McMillian(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -22-year-old Algernon Grayson is in metro jail after being arrested for the murder of Robert McMillian.

Grayson was already behind bars after police raided a home he was in last month and arrested him on various drug charges.

Police said during Easter weekend, the victim Robert McMillian drove to University hospital to check on the victim of a separate shooting.

Police said McMillan got into an argument with several people before the gunman got out of a car and shot him several times.

“This is not tolerated. The city of Mobile isn’t going to put up with the crime that’s going on. If you do make the choice to do this type of crime, you will be held accountable. We’re coming for you,” Lt. Stan Ladnier said.

Grayson was previously arrested and charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of 15-year-old Amir Parker during Mardi Gras back in 2016.

He was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty in 2018. But according to the District Attorney’s office, his sentence was ended earlier this year by the department of corrections.

Grayson will be back in court Friday morning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting at University Hospital parking lot
Parents to 3-year-old tragically killed heartbroken by accidental shooting
Parents to 3-year-old tragically killed devastated by accidental shooting
Parents to 3-year-old tragically killed heartbroken by accidental shooting
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, ‘attempted coup’