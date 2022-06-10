Daphne woman dies in Highway 181 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old Daphne woman has died in a crash on Alabama 181.

The Daphne Police Department said that about 9:30 p.m. Thursday Kimberly Holley crossed over into the wrong lane of traffic while traveling on the highway near Pleasant Road. Her vehicle struck two other vehicles, causing injury to another driver.

Police said Holley was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured driver in the other vehicle was flown from the crash site via helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Traffic homicide investigators from Daphne PD are in the process of determining if alcohol or other intoxicants contributed to the crash, police said.

The event caused Alabama 181 to be shut down for approximately three hours, and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

