Defense tries to undermine Spring Hill College rape accuser’s credibility

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The defense in the Spring Hill College rape trial on Friday continued to grill the woman who accused a fellow student of sexually assaulting her.

Defense lawyers have used police body camera footage and the accuser’s own social media posts to try to undermine her credibility.

Attorney Megan Doggett showed image after image that Audrey Cox has posted to various social media accounts in what the lawyer characterized as a “social media bullying campaign.” Cox, who went public with her allegations against defendant Vassil Kokali last year, tagged fellow students and others who questioned who accusations. In one post, Cox writing that she was “coming for blood.”

Kokali, 23, faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree burglary stemming from an incident that occurred in Cox’s dorm room in March last year. Kokali maintains that he and Cox had consensual sex.

Cox, a 21-year-old from Fairview, Tennessee, area, acknowledged that Spring Hill College initiated no-contact orders to get her to stop harassing students. And, she also admitted, police charged her with misdemeanor harassing communications stemming from posts directed at a woman who wrote a character letter in support of Kokali.

And, under questioning from Doggett, Cox acknowledged that Instagram removed some of her “stories” because of harassment concerns.

Doggett repeatedly sought to discredit Cox’s statement to campus police that she did not drink excessively when she went out because she wanted to get home safe. Doggett showed videos that Cox has posted – both before and since the incident – showing her appearing to be inebriated.

The defense on Thursday played body cam video from police responded to a call at O’Daly’s Irish Pub on Dauphin Street on St. Patrick’s Day last year – less than a week after the alleged rape. The video shows Cox on the street, apparently drunk, and her friend mouthing off to police. Officers eventually arrested Cox’s friend.

Doggett showed jurors one social media posting in which Cox complained that the college’s handling of her complaint was “the biggest joke of the century.”

Doggett asked: “You thought that it was funny, didn’t you?”

Responded Cos: “That they took the bullying more seriously than the rape? Yes.”

Cox acknowledged filing a federal lawsuit against Spring Hill College and Kokali.

“That’s what’s been motivating this from day one, isn’t it?” Doggett asked.

Cox denied that.

Prosecutors called several witnesses who testified that Cox disclosed the rape to them even before she reported it to campus police. That includes a professor and her suitemate. Several witnesses also testified that they saw Kokali walking toward or into Cox’s dorm, New Hall.

Bailey Luckett, who recently graduated from Spring Hill College, testified that he helped Cox get home after she has been out drinking at the Piano Bar and the Saddle Up Saloon downtown. He said he waited inside her room for about 10 minutes while she was in the bathroom and then gave her water and helped her into bed. He said did so because he believed she needed help.

Surveillance footage from New Hall shows the two walking in and getting on the elevator.

Luckett testified that as he was leaving the building, he saw Kokali.

Doggett pressed Cox about why she went to a pool off campus on March 12, hours after the rape, and to the beach the day after that before going to the hospital for a rape kit. Cox responded that she wanted to get away from the college.

“I wanted to get off campus and avoid possibly seeing his face again,” she said.

Kate Hammond, who lived in the dorm with Cox at the time, testified that the pool and beach trips were idea to help her friend get her mind off of the trauma.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci addressed a number of points the defense made during cross-examination.

One was a reference to witnesses who the defense maintains will testify that Kokali and Cox were kissing on the dance floor of the Saddle Up Saloon. Even if that were true, Cox answered in reply to Bucci, that does not constitute an invitation for sex.

The same goes for how Kokali ended up at New Hall. The defense maintains that he went there at the invitation of Cox, which she denied. Cox agreed with Bucci that even if it were true, that also does not justify a sexual assault.

The trial is set to continue on Monday. Judge Charles Graddick told jurors he expects the prosecution to rest then. If convicted, Kokali faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

