Experts say key to gun safety at home is education

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The tragic shooting death of a three-year-old in Grand Bay Thursday, June 9, 2022 brings a question to the forefront. How should guns be stored inside the home if there are children present? Law enforcement and firearms safety experts agree that the key to avoiding accidents is education.

Gun ownership in America is high. According to a Pew Research Center study done in June 2021, four in 10 U.S. adults live in a household with guns. That number is even higher in more red, southern states. Law enforcement officials said with that ownership comes the responsibility of keeping those around the guns safe.

“What’s reasonable? Having a loaded firearm on a kitchen counter when there’s kids around? I don’t believe that’s a reasonable thing to do,” said Spanish Ft. Police Chief, John Barber. “Have you taken steps to try and secure it and that child has really gone above and beyond to try and access that weapon?”

Thomas Hand with Gold Mine Pawn in Daphne said there are a number of safety precautions that can also be taken. They include, trigger or magazine locks, lock boxes or rifle cases and even gun safes. If kept inside the home for self-defense, they should be kept up high or otherwise out-of-reach of children. More important that all, Hand said is education.

Owner of Gold Mine Pawn Shop in Daphne, AL demonstrates how universal gun lock works on a rifle (Hal Scheurich)

“You hold your child’s hand when they’re walking across the parking lot because you don’t want them to get run over but you teach them to look both ways because there will be a point in time that you won’t be there to hold their hand,” Hand explained.

Experts said guns are such a part of today’s pop culture, they’re often taken for granted and children should be taught at a young age the consequences of their misuse.

“If they don’t know how to handle them safely and make sure they’re pointing them in a safe direction, then you still have the potential for a tragedy,” Hand said.

“If you do have weapons in your house and you do have children, it’s an individual decision but at some point, you need to start explaining to them that these are not just toys,” added Barber.

Barber said it all boils down to responsible ownership.

