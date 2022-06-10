Featured cookies in June at Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies

Great American Cookie company and Marble Slab Creamery is excited to celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie day this Sunday! Joe visited their location on Rangeline Road in Mobile to speak with Brock. He says their Peanut Butter Supreme cookies are the perfect way to celebrate the day on June 12, 2022. Be sure to visit one of their locations in Mobile or Baldwin Counties for a sweet treat.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.