Featured cookies in June at Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Great American Cookie company and Marble Slab Creamery is excited to celebrate National Peanut Butter Cookie day this Sunday! Joe visited their location on Rangeline Road in Mobile to speak with Brock. He says their Peanut Butter Supreme cookies are the perfect way to celebrate the day on June 12, 2022. Be sure to visit one of their locations in Mobile or Baldwin Counties for a sweet treat.

