Fizzi Fest 2022

Featuring over a wide selection of wines and gourmet brunch, this event is for those that love to indulge in champagne, sparkling wine, prosecco and cava.

Tasting stations featuring each type of bubbles with multiple varieties per type will give guests the opportunity to sample a vast array of wines and learn more about the unique styles of each wine.

Fizzi Fest

Saturday, June 18th

11a-2p

Tickets are $125/person - less than 100 are available

Greer’s St Louis Market

Benefitting Dance Without Limits

Taste a variety of champagne, cava, Prosecco and sparkling wine paired with complimentary food by Wine Steward and Chef Garrick Ogburn.

Live music by Phil Proctor, Silent Auction, Wine Pull and each guest will receive a special gift.

Guests will be able to bid on fun and festive silent auction items which will raise additional funds for Dance Without Limits children’s programs and have the opportunity to pick up a surprise bottle of bubbles in the champagne pull.

Wear your best and brightest hats and fascinators and enjoy this celebration of life!

